Primary runoff elections are Tuesday for Nueces, Kleberg and San Patricio counties

The party nominees in local races for the upcoming November election will soon be decided by Coastal Bend voters.

Election Day for Texas primary runoff elections for the Democratic and Republican parties is Tuesday.

This guide has all the information a voter needs to know about what’s on the ballot, voting locations, what to bring to the polls and other key information for Election Day in Nueces, San Patricio and Kleberg counties.

VOTER REGISTRATION

You can check the Texas Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote. Your name, date of birth and county are required to check your registration status.

WHAT PRIMARY RUNOFF DO I VOTE IN?

In a primary runoff election, you can only vote in the runoff for the party you voted in during the March 5 primary. So if you voted in the Republican primary election, you cannot vote in a Democratic primary runoff and vice versa.

However, if you didn’t vote in the March 5 primary election, you are eligible to vote in the runoff.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

State law requires registered voters to present one of seven forms of identification in order to vote in person at a polling location.

They include:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

U.S. military identification card containing person's photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

U.S. passport

ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS

Nueces County

Curbside voting is available at all locations. Call 361-888-0303.

Nueces County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday:

Adkins Middle School (Room A123), 2402 Ennis Joslin Road

Bishop Multi-Purpose Building, 115 S. Ash Ave., Bishop

Blanche Moore Elementary, 6121 Durant Drive

Carroll High School (old campus, front lobby entrance), 5301 Weber Road

Club Estates Elementary (Music Room 37), 5222 Merganser Drive

David Berlanga Community Center (Head Start room), 1513 Second St., Agua Dulce

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road

Del Mar College Center for Economic Development (foyer), 3209 S. Staples St.

Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus (Culinary Arts Building foyer), 7402 Yorktown Blvd.

Del Mar College West Campus, 4101 Old Brownsville Road

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Fannin Elementary (cafeteria), 2730 Gollihar Road

Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely Drive

Galvan Elementary, 3126 Masterson Drive

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Hilltop Community Center (South Wing No. 1), 11425 Leopard St.

Island Presbyterian Church, 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive

Johnny Calderon Building (auditorium), 710 E. Main St., Robstown

Los Encinos Elementary (front entrance vestibule area), 1921 Dorado St.

Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd.

Nueces County ESD #4 (training room), 5781 Farm-to-Market Road 666, Robstown

Oveal Williams Senior Center, 1414 Martin Luther King Drive

Port Aransas Community Center, 408 N. Alister St., Port Aransas

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Carlos Truan Natural Resource Center 1003), 6300 Ocean Drive

Veterans Memorial High School (auditorium entrance), 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

San Patricio County

San Patricio County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday:

Mathis City Hall Annex, 401 E. San Patricio Ave., Mathis

Planter’s Co-Op (meeting room), 200 N. Voss Ave., Odem

San Patricio County Fairgrounds (meeting room), 219 W. Fifth St., Sinton

Kleberg County

Kleberg County registered voters who live in eligible precincts must cast their ballot at the location where their precinct is listed. Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday.

Precincts 11, 12, 13, 14: Coastal Bend Fellowship, 1500 E. Caesar Ave., Kingsville

Precincts 31, 32, 33: Elks Lodge, 1404 S. Sixth St., Kingsville

Precinct 34: Riviera County Building, 103 N. Seventh St., Riviera

Precinct 35: Ricardo Senior Citizen Center, 109 N. Nix St., Ricardo

THE RACES ON THE BALLOTS

Nueces County

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RUNOFF

Constable, Precinct 1

Randy Balderas

Frank Yzaguirre

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

District attorney, 105th Judicial District

James Sales

Jimmy Granberry

Constable, Precinct 2

Jason McCahan

Mike Boucher

San Patricio County

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Ruben Gonzales

Lilly Wilkinson

Kleberg County

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF

County commissioner, Precinct 1

David Rosse

Robert “Bob” Rivera III

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Jerry M. Martinez

Art Rodriguez

Former Caller-Times report Allison Ehrlich contributed to this voter's guide.

