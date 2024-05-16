Two are on the ballot in Republican primary runoff for the DA's race. Here's who they are.

The candidates who will face off for the office of Nueces County district attorney in the November election will be decided by the end of the month.

The Nueces County Democratic Party has selected its nominee – attorney Terry Shamsie – while the Nueces County Republican Party’s nominee is set to be selected by voters in a primary runoff May 28.

The two in the running are attorney Jimmy Granberry – who is serving currently as Nueces County’s interim district attorney – and James Sales, who is presently an assistant district attorney in San Patricio County.

Candidates Jimmy Granberry, left, and James Sales, right, are running in the May 28 primary to become the Nueces County Republican Party’s nominee for district attorney.

Granberry has been the interim district attorney of the 105th Judicial District since October, when Gov. Greg Abbott appointed him to the position pending an election.

He was appointed to succeed former Nueces County district attorney Mark Gonzalez, who had resigned to compete in the Democratic Party’s primary for its nomination to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for his Congressional seat. He did not win nomination in the March 5 primary.

DA Mark Gonzalez's removal hearing set a week after announcement of run against Ted Cruz

Prior to Gonzalez’ resignation, a petition had also been filed by a local member of County Citizens Defending Freedom seeking his removal, asserting "incompetency, official misconduct, and failure to give bond.”

At the time, Gonzalez wrote in a resignation letter to Abbott that he refused “to play this rigged Republican game.”

In the primary, Granberry secured about 44% of the vote, while Sales brought in 31.35% and Kristi Britt about 24.64%, records show.

In an email to the Caller-Times, Nueces County Republican Party Chairman Carmen Calderone wrote that the “level of interest for the DA race is very high.”

“After the disastrous administration of the last DA, people in Nueces County want to be sure we have a strong, competent DA that will prosecute criminals and help reduce crime in Nueces County,” he wrote.

Voting in the March 5 Republican primary election exceeded the primary in 2022, data shows.

While the 2022 Nueces County Republican primary drew about 9.11% of voters, about 10% of voters cast ballots in 2024’s primary, according to Nueces County Clerk records.

In an email to the Caller-Times, Nueces County Republican Party Chairman Carmen Calderone noted that while turnout is historically low in runoff elections, the organization has been working to reach out to voters through its website, texts, calls and emails.

“We contacted many voters for the primary and saw a record turnout, so I expect the same for this runoff,” he wrote.

Other races on the primary runoff ballot

Also on Nueces County’s Republican primary runoff ballot is a race for Precinct 2 Constable between Jason McCahan and Mike Boucher.

The Nueces County Democratic Party has one race on the ballot for the primary runoff for Precinct 1 Constable between Randy Balderas and Frank Yzaguirre.

In the Nueces County Democratic Party’s 2022 primary, about 6.54% of eligible voters cast ballots, while about 5.7% of voters participated in the March 5 primary, according to county records.

Nueces County Democratic Party Chairman Rene Saenz, in a message to the Caller-Times, wrote that he anticipated turnout to be lower – in part because it is a runoff election, and in part because there is only one race on the ballot.

Still, he wrote, "the most die-hard voters will come out and vote."

There is some interest because there will be a new constable for that area," Saenz wrote. "In talking to the candidates I know both are working very hard to get out their votes.

Early voting in the runoff primary is from Monday, May 20, through Friday, May 24. Primary runoff Election Day is Tuesday, May 28.

Below are Granberry and Sales’ biographies, as submitted by the candidates in response to a request by the Caller-Times, with their names appearing by order on the ballot. The responses have been edited for clarity.

James Sales

Age: 57

Occupation: Two years as assistant district attorney in San Patricio County

Professional experience: A prosecutor of 31 consecutive years. Of those, 16 years were in the Nueces County District Attorney’s office, with 10 years of the 16 serving as a gang prosecutor. Additional experience includes 13 years in Bee, Live Oak and McMullen counties as a border prosecutor “fighting human and drug smuggling.”

Previous political experience: I’ve run for office twice as a Republican – in 2006 for judge and in 2012 for district attorney.

City of residence: Lifelong Corpus Christi resident, with the exception of three years while in law school in Houston.

Organizational memberships: I am a member of the State Bar, Texas District and County Attorney's Association and Texas Gang Investigator 's Association.

Primary goal(s) if elected to office: “My primary goal is to reconnect the victims to the DA's office and reestablish the trust with law enforcement. While my opponent wants to empty the jail, I want to empty the streets of criminals.”

Jimmy Granberry

Age: 62

Occupation: Appointed Nueces County District Attorney; 105th Judicial District

Professional experience: Thirty years of private practice as a criminal defense attorney and four years as a felony prosecutor in Nueces County from 1990-1994. Appointed District Attorney by Governor Abbot on Oct. 6, 2023.

Previous political experience: None.

City of residence: Corpus Christi (Flour Bluff).

How many years: I have lived here since my family moved here in approximately 1964-65. I lived in Bluntzer for four years (West Nueces County) and 40 years in Corpus Christi proper.

Organizational memberships: Texas District and County Attorneys Association; Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association; Coastal Bend Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Primary goal if elected to office: To get this office reorganized and back on track and make it a shining example of a well-run, professional DA's office. To raise salaries so we are competitive with other offices across the state so we stop losing prosecutors to other counties. Corpus needs and deserves an office of dedicated ethical career prosecutors who live up to their oaths to seek justice and not merely convictions.

