Nueces County primary: Here's what early voting shows.

Unofficial early voting tallies on Tuesday showed candidates seeking high-profile contested elected positions in both tight- and wide-margin primary races, including for Nueces County Commissioners Court, state representative and district attorney.

Comprehensive unofficial returns will become available later in the evening; they will not be considered official until canvassing.

Here’s a breakdown of what early voting returns show.

Nueces County district attorney, Republican

The three-way race for winning the Republican primary for Nueces County district attorney showed close unofficial voting returns for attorneys James Sales and Jimmy Granberry.

The early voting returns show Sales bringing in about 3,034 ballots cast in his favor – about 34% -- compared to Granberry, who is shown as garnering about 3,648, or about 40%.

Assistant District Attorney Kristi Britt pulled in about 2,307 votes, or about 25%, according to the unofficial early voting returns.

The race for the seat in November will likely be heated.

The seat was vacated by former Democrat district attorney Mark Gonzalez when he resigned last year to join the Democratic primary seeking nomination to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott subsequently appointed Granberry to the position as interim. His term expires Dec. 31, 2024, or until a successor is elected.

A private practice attorney, he had previously worked as a Nueces County assistant district attorney from 1990 through 1994.

The candidate who is ultimately selected in the primary is expected to face attorney Terry Shamsie, uncontested in the Democratic primary, in the November election.

District 34 state representative, Democrat

Early voting returns for District 34 state representative in the Democratic primary showed former state representative Solomon P. Ortiz Jr. with more than double the votes in his favor compared to competitor Roland Barrera.

Unofficial returns tallied about 2,942 votes for Ortiz – about 73% of the total cast – and Barrera garnering about 1,090 votes, about 27%.

A position long held by Abel Herrero, the seat was vacated when Herrero chose not to seek re-election.

Ortiz previously served as state representative for the same area from 2006 to 2011.

He has previously served as deputy whip of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, according to his campaign website.

Barrera, an independent insurance agent and benefits consultant, is a three-term city of Corpus Christi Council member. The nominee is expected to vie with uncontested Republican primary candidate, chemical engineer Denise Villalobos, for the seat in November.

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 1, Republican

Unofficial, complete early voting returns show a former Nueces County commissioner ahead of his primary opponent for the seat he served in previously.

The returns tallied about 1,546 votes for Pusley – about 78% – and Rachel Caballero with about 434 votes, or 22% of the total cast in early voting.

Pusley was elected as Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 1 three times, serving about nine years on the court. His last term was cut short when he resigned to run for county judge in November 2018.

Former Nueces County judge Barbara Canales won the election, and Pusley later ran and was elected to an at-large seat on the City Council in 2020 and again in 2022.

Caballero, who is self-employed in a small bookkeeping and light accounting business, has run for a City Council position in the past.

The position is currently held by Robert Hernandez, a Democrat.

Early voting returns in the primary Tuesday showed about 833 votes supporting Hernandez, and about 475 cast for his challenger, Jesse Molina.

Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3, Democrat

Early voting returns showed incumbent John Marez leading challenger Joe Ortiz, a building consultant, in the Democratic primary for Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 3.

Marez garnered about 1,157 early votes in the unofficial count – about 56% -- and Ortiz supported by about 889, or about 43%.

Marez has served on the commissioners court for two terms.

Larry Cantu Jr. will be the Republican nominee. Fellow candidate Rene Cervantes, a former police chief, died Monday.

