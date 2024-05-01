President Biden plans to visit families of law enforcement killed in Charlotte shooting

President Joe Biden plans to visit the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon while traveling to the state on Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer’s news partner WSOC-TV.

The White House wouldn’t confirm Biden’s plans to visit Charlotte Wednesday morning saying, “They have nothing to preview at this time.”

But a source with knowledge of Biden’s plans Thursday told The Charlotte Observer he is making arrangements to visit Charlotte during his trip.

Biden’s visit would come after four officers were killed and several more were injured during a warrant service in east Charlotte on Monday. Around 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force went to serve a warrant on Galway Drive when they were met with gunfire.

A U.S. Marshal, two officers from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections and a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer were killed. Four others sustained injuries.

Twelve officers are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, after firing their service weapons in an attempt to disarm the suspect and help their colleagues.

The exchange of gunfire killed 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr. who was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County.

Biden had already announced plans to visit North Carolina on Thursday when the shooting broke out. His visit to Wilmington was scheduled to highlight his Investing in America agenda and discuss rebuilding infrastructure and creating good paying jobs.

Late Monday evening, Biden called on members of Congress to do more to enhance gun policies in the U.S. in order to prevent further mass shootings. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed that sentiment from the Senate Floor Tuesday taking a moment to recognize Charlotte’s loss.

Biden is making visiting the state a priority ahead of the 2024 election.