Pre-trial release denied for West Chicago man accused of selling cocaine to undercover officer

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A West Chicago man accused of selling cocaine to an undercover police officer in Naperville has been denied pre-trial release.

29-year-old Jeremy Soto, who has been charged with three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

During his court appearance, Judge Joshua Dieden granted the State’s motion to detain Soto pre-trial.

According to prosecutors, Soto allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officers on two separate occasions in downtown Naperville.

Prosecutors say the first sale allegedly occurred on May 6, when Soto sold 2.5 grams of cocaine to an undercover officer. Two weeks later, on May 20, Soto allegedly sold 27.9 grams of cocaine to another undercover officer.

Soto was taken into custody following the second sale and during his arrest, prosecutors say he was allegedly found to be in possession of 21 individually wrapped baggies, which contained about 20 grams of cocaine.

“Any day we are able to get a suspected drug dealer off the streets is a good day for DuPage County,” Berlin said in a press release. “Durg dealers care nothing for their victims, society or the rule of law. They care only about lining their pockets at the expense of others.”

Soro is set to appear before Judge Daniel Guerin for arraignment on June 10.

