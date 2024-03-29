Potatoes are vegetables, not grains, US senators insist

The News

A bipartisan group of senators are rooting to keep potatoes from being reclassified as a grain.



Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. and Susan Collins, R-Maine led a letter to the Agriculture Department and the Health and Human Services Department urging them to preserve the spud’s status quo, arguing they’re a source of critical nutrients.



“Potatoes are Vegetables,” Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, declared in a social media post.

Know More

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee is set to issue new diet guidelines next year, which has set off a hot debate on whether the nation’s most popular vegetable should be lumped into the same category as rice.



Most Americans now eat their potatoes in processed forms, per the USDA, and the decision will ripple through a $100 billion industry.