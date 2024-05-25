Portsmouth Police search for endangered person

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are searching for a 41-year-old woman who they say is endangered.

Michelle Green (Photo – Portsmouth Police)

Michelle Green, who has blonde hair and is 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, was last seen Friday leaving the Vickers Court area of Portsmouth, police said.

She has a stitch tattoo on her left forearm and an elephant tattoo on her right forearm, and was last seen wearing a black dress.

Portsmouth Police urge anyone who knows where Green is to contact the Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app.

