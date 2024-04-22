Police search for Gravois CVS robber

ST. LOUIS – Police are currently looking for a suspect following a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy, Saturday in the 7300 block of Gravois. According to police, the suspect, a man believed to be in his 50s, approached the register to buy a pack of gum. When the cashier opened the register, the man handed over a note containing threats.

Acting out of fear for their safety, the cashier placed money from the register into the man’s bag. The suspect then fled the scene, running north across Gravois. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to apprehend the suspect.

