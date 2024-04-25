Police responding to barricaded person in North Andover

State and local police units are responding to a barricaded person in North Andover Wednesday night.

Police responded to Waverly Road near Wood Lane and Greene Street for reports of a barricaded individual inside a home around 11:00 p.m., according to state police.

There is no word if the individual is armed at this time.

Massachusetts State Police air wing is assisting with the response, police said late Wednesday night.

No additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

