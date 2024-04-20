Police: Man 'wanted for questioning' in Lansing double homicide investigation

LANSING — Police identified a man Saturday they said was "wanted for questioning in connection to a double homicide" that happened Thursday.

Police said, in a Facebook post, that they are looking for Dennis (Josh) Whaley, 51.

Information about him can be sent to Detective Sgt. Troy Johnston at 517-483-6867.

Two people were found dead in a home in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue, near South Cedar Street, on Thursday night. The victims were a 50-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, Lansing Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Gulkis said on Friday.

Police have not yet released the name of the man and woman who were killed.

The homicides are the second and third of the year in the city, all within the past two weeks. A man who was shot in the leg on April 10 died this past week from that wound.

