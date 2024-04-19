Two people found shot at home off South Cedar Street in Lansing

LANSING — Two people were shot to death Thursday night at a home on Lansing's south side, police said today.

The victims, a man and a woman, both in their 50s, were found at a home in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue, near South Cedar Street, about 9:30 p.m., Lansing Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Gulkis said.

Officers were dispatched to the address in response to a possible shooting.

"This is an ongoing investigation," Gulkis said.

Police did not immediately release any further information.

The homicides are the second and third of the year in the city, all within the past two weeks. A man who was shot in the leg on April 10 died this past week from that wound.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting kills man, woman at south side home