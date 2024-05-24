Police boost their presence in Short North during holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This weekend, people across the country, including in central Ohio, are hitting the road to travel to their Memorial Day destination.

Some of those people are heading to the Columbus area, looking for things to do. One place many might visit is the Short North, to grab dinner or drinks.

With this busy weekend coming on the heels of a mass shooting in the Italian Village neighborhood that left three people dead, safety is top of mind for many.

Columbus man caught on video attacking softball umpire arrested 13 months later

“When I’m down here, I make sure that somebody always knows where I am. And events like that make me worry in particular around that specific time for sure,” said Kati Zonner, a resident.

Residents NBC4 spoke with said that for the most part, they do feel safe. This weekend and throughout the summer, the Short North Alliance is anticipating thousands of people will be making their way to High Street to hangout with friends and family.

While people are out having fun, the Columbus Division of Police (CPD) is making sure they stay safe. If residents walk down High Street or visit any local parks and pools, they’ll notice surveillance cameras and an increased presence of uniformed officers.

“We in Columbus believe that it’s our mission with the Columbus Division of Police to make sure that our community has the ability to live, work and play in the city of Columbus in a safe manner,” said Deputy Chief Elrico Alli.

Deputy Chief Alli said there are several summer safety initiatives that are underway. One is Operation Moonlight, which means residents will be seeing more officers and cameras around the city.

“This shouldn’t be concerning because you know that the Columbus Division of police has your back and we’re going to make sure that it’s safe for you to come out and enjoy yourselves,” he said.

However, people NBC4 spoke with say that while last weekend’s mass shooting in the Italian Village worries them, it won’t stop them from visiting some of their favorite places in the Short North.

“The city did a nice job responding with putting some of the cameras down here full time. Again, I believe nothing great ever happens after midnight. And so to me, some of those late night activities, you know, happen in big cities,” said Mike Schroder, a resident.

“I prefer when in Columbus to stay with friends and family. You know, not traveling alone. It’s slightly nerve wracking,” said Sage Hyde, another resident.

Betsy Pandora, the executive director of the Short North Alliance says there are a ton of events planned for this summer. Her job is to make sure everyone has fun and makes it home safely.

“There are lots of safety measures that are in place and that will continue to increase as we get through the summer months,” she says. “We’re so excited about the progress that’s been made. We feel like everyone can have a great and safe experience in the Short North community.”

According to Pandora, there are a number of safety programs available to the community. One is the Short North Ambassador program. They are available to escort friends or employees of the district to destinations. Another is the Short North Crime Interdiction program – this one is in partnership with CPD.

Alli said if something is an emergency, call 911, or if it’s a police matter that’s not necessarily an emergency, call 614-645-4545.

