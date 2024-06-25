The best deals ahead of 4th of July: Save big on Apple, Samsung and more

These 4th of July deals include Apple AirPods for a rare $80, a Ninja indoor grill for $190 off, plus savings of up to 90%.

It's not even 4th of July yet, but we're already seeing Amazon deals and markdowns of up to 90%. (Amazon)

School's out, the grads have graduated, and right now untold hordes of you are booking your summer vacays. In other words, late June is a time for looking ahead — to faraway fun, a new life stage ... and, oh, yeah, lots and lots of whopping warm-weather shopping scores. Which brings us to this weekend's sprawling showcase of Amazon sales, which represent a peek into the summer's big kahuna of blockbuster blowouts — 4th of July, coming your way next week. That means that the deals are especially sweet. To wit: Whet your appetite with this indoor grill from Ninja — less than half price. Prefer to stay alfresco? Warm up and chill out with this outdoor fire pit, now available at a smoking $85 off. How 'bout a mind-blowing new toy for you or a loved one? Snag this drone and you'll be flying high in more ways than one: It's been marked down from $250 to — wait for it — $45. That's an 82% discount. Now get outta here and get clicking, you crazy kids!

Table of contents:

Best Amazon deals this weekend

Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven $144 $180 Save $36 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $26 Save $9 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 See at Amazon

Mregb Solar Power Bank $33 $300 Save $267 with Prime See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Veva 8000 Air Purifier $31 $62 Save $31 with code Copied! Code: 50PUREAIRTCP Copied! Code: 50PUREAIRTCP See at Amazon

NineSky Dehumidifier $73 $110 Save $37 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Amazon deals: Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 One Yahoo writer dubbed this the "best fire pit for cooking," so if you're envisioning a summer filled with hot dogs, charred veggies and, of course, s'mores, this is the one that belongs in your backyard. The grill grate swivels for easy access, and you can use the outer edge for holding drinks and more. Check out our roundup of the best fire pits for more details. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $27 $38 Save $11 with coupon and code Aside from eating ice cream, there's no better way to spend a warm day than by letting a refreshing breeze sway you from side to side while lounging in a hammock. This one — which has tens of thousands of fans — is lightweight and portable, and it conveniently folds into a little pouch for easy carrying. It comes with straps and carabiners, making setup a cinch, and it's sturdy enough to support up to 400 pounds. Don't forget to apply the on-page coupon and enter Yahoo's exclusive code 10WOOSUMMER at checkout to snag this low price. Save $11 with coupon and code Copied! 10WOOSUMMER $27 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Best new deals

Amazon Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven $144 $180 Save $36 Faster food, cooler kitchen — this compact appliance is a no-brainer, especially during the warmer months when turning on your oven is the last thing you want to do. I've used it for everything from cakes and brownies to baked pasta and even roasted tofu and vegetables. It heats up in no time, plus it can fit a decent amount of food: six slices of toast, a 12-inch pizza or even a 4-pound chicken. The LED display has six functions: Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Keep Warm and Reheat, and I'm positive it'll be getting a ton of use this summer. This is as low as it's been all year! Check out my full Cuisinart Deluxe Convection Toaster Oven review for more. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Samsung 43-Inch Class Frame Series TV $748 $948 Save $200 Watching TV? Fun! Staring at a TV while it's not in use? Eh, sort of an eyesore. That's why the Samsung Frame is popping up in more and more homes: It can display a lovely work of art on your wall (choose from 1,400 selections) to enhance the room's aesthetics, and at $748, this is the best price we've seen for the 43-inch model all year. $748 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Tried-and-tested products

Amazon Bio Bidet $34 $59 Save $25 Treat your tush to the oh-so-refreshing spray of this whooshing wonder, which allows you to adjust the water pressure to your liking. Not only does it feel nicer than using scratchy toilet paper, but it'll also cut down on your TP spending (plus, it's more sanitary than wiping). Everything you need for easy installation is included. Check out our full Bio Bidet review for more. $34 at Amazon

Amazon deals: Rare sale

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $80 $129 Save $49 Prefer earbuds? These second-gen top sellers have hundreds of thousands of perfect ratings, thanks to their clear, rich sound quality, 24-hour battery life and convenient cord-free design. Apple products are so sought after that they don't really need to go on sale, so we'll take the nearly-$50 discount (they're often on sale for $89, but this is as low as we've ever seen them). Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for more. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Danjor Linens Sheet Set, Queen $15 $26 Save $11 with coupon and code When was the last time you replaced your sheets? Can't remember? That means it's time for a new set, like this mega-popular (and mega-discounted) find. The breathable all-season material was designed to keep things warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and according to the brand, it's also wrinkle- and pill-resistant. Thanks to our exclusive Yahoo Life discount code, this set is currently over 40% off — be sure to apply the on-page coupon and enter code 10OFFDMD at checkout. Check out our roundup of the best cooling sheets to shop more options. Save $11 with coupon and code Copied! 10OFFDMD $15 at Amazon

Amazon Bold Uniq Purple Toning Shampoo & Conditioner Set $36 $45 Save $9 with code It's natural for gray hair to take on a yellowy appearance, and with the help of some purple — yes, purple — shampoo and conditioner, you can tone down that brassiness. Purple helps neutralize yellow, so this duo can help gray hair retain its gorgeous silver shine while also nourishing the strands for a softer feel with less frizz. Oh, and blondes — if your most recent highlights came out a little too gold-toned for your liking, this will help with that too! Enter our exclusive code 20BoldUniq20 at checkout for a sweet discount. Save $9 with code Copied! 20BoldUniq20 $36 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 70% off or more

Amazon Mregb Solar Power Bank $33 $300 Save $267 with Prime Going camping? This No. 1 bestselling charger can juice up two devices at once using the sun's rays — that's right, no outlets required. It also has a built-in flashlight just in case, plus, its heavy-duty design can withstand everything from rain to being dropped. Did we mention it's currently an absurd 90% off? Save $267 with Prime $33 at Amazon

Amazon Drecell Handheld Vacuum $31 $170 Save $139 with Prime and coupon This handy little particle picker-upper is ideal for stashing in the car so you'll always have a way to disappear those fast food crumbs. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to reach higher surfaces, and since it's battery-powered, you won't have to deal with annoying cords. It's also over 80% off. Save $139 with Prime and coupon $31 at Amazon

Amazon Velcase Drone With Camera $45 $250 Save $205 with Prime and coupon You, your kids and your grandkids will have a blast playing with this highly touted drone, which easily connects to your phone for taking photos and videos from above. Use it in the yard, or even bring it on your next trip for a bird's-eye view of your summer vacation. And, oh, yeah: It can do 360-degree flips! Get it for an unreal 82% off. Save $205 with Prime and coupon $45 at Amazon

Amazon deals: 50% off or more

Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle $180 $370 Save $190 So, your outdoor space is too small for a grill, and you'd really like to avoid a house full of smoke — but you're still craving those charred summer foods. This baby will sear proteins and veggies like a champ, but its smoke-control system means you won't be breathing in soot while you cook. In addition to a grill plate, it comes with a flat-top griddle (smash burgers, anyone?) and you'll be able to fit up to six steaks at a time on its roomy cooking surface. Bonus: It comes with a food thermometer for accurate results every time. Check out our roundup of the best grills of 2024 for more ideas. $180 at Amazon

Amazon deals: $25 and under

Amazon Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon Our senior beauty editor said she was so thrilled when she saw this pre-Prime Day deal that she "could barely type." Why is that? For starters, this serum comes from a well-respected brand and its star ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a hydration agent that can help plump the skin for a smoother appearance. Among the other concerns it targets? Dark circles, fine lines, dark spots ... need any more convincing it belongs in your cart? Check out our beauty editor's anti-aging skin care deals roundup for more. Save $8 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers $10 $22 Save $12 Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make the comfiest alternatives: breezy enough to keep you cool, but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags — other brands, take note! Grab 'em while they're nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon deals: all-time lows

Amazon Veva 8000 Air Purifier $31 $62 Save $31 with code Summer doesn't have to be a sneeze-fest when you have this top-rated air cleaner at the ready. Small enough to fit on a desk or nightstand, it has a HEPA filter that can trap pet dander, smoke, dust and lint particles in spaces of up to 325 square feet, and its sleek design won't draw focus either. Be sure to apply Yahoo's exclusive code 50PUREAIRTCP at checkout to save 50%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for additional models. Save $31 with code Copied! 50PUREAIRTCP $31 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Cordless Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $150 $220 Save $70 OK, it might not be green, but at just over 10 pounds, it is quite little — and what this No. 1 seller lacks in heft it makes up for in stain-busting ability. Its two modes — Turbo and Eco — offer 20-30 minutes of cleaning time before needing a charge, because, yup, this appliance is conveniently cordless. It comes with two attachments for targeting specific areas, as well as a trial-size bottle of stain remover so you can go to town on those carpets and furniture right away. $150 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop $499 $899 Save $400 Wish you had a live-in cleaning professional? This duo is the next best thing, and for an insane price. You're getting not just a self-cleaning, auto-emptying robovac but also a robot mop that'll have those floors looking slick and shiny while you sit pretty. You can control both via app or voice if your home has Google Assistant or Alexa — the future of cleaning is here, baby! $499 at Amazon

Amazon deals: No. 1 bestsellers

Amazon NineSky Dehumidifier $69 $110 Save $41 with Prime and coupon Mugginess just might be the bane of summer, but this No. 1 bestselling appliance can de-schvitz-ify up to 800 square feet. It has a quiet night mode so as not to disturb your sleep, and you can choose from seven colored light options for a little illumination. Save $41 with Prime and coupon $69 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $144 $345 Save $201 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so it knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestselling collection is majorly marked down (nearly 60% off) and comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner $440 $681 Save $241 Hoisting a heavy AC into a window isn't anyone's idea of a good time, and if you'd like to cool your home without putting your back at risk, this No. 1 seller will do the trick. It's powerful enough to cover up to 700 square feet and has casters that allow it to glide from room to room. According to many reviewers, it's also a breeze to install. This is the best price we've seen since last year. $440 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And, by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)