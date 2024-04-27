Police: 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Rodney St. apartment, 16-year-old arrested

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in a Rodney Street apartment Friday afternoon.

WORCESTER — Police found a 14-year-old boy with a fatal gunshot wound inside of a Rodney Street apartment Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with the shooting.

At about 4:15 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the area of the lower Belmont Street neighborhood for a report of a possible shooting victim, police said in a statement. Officers found the boy inside an apartment with a serious wound. Police rendered aid, but the boy was pronounced dead by a paramedic.

The 16-year-old, whose identity was not released by police, was arrested at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday. He faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

The investigation is ongoing. Information can be sent to through an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD or through an anonymous web message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made at (508) 799-8651.

