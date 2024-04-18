Pilot killed in Indiana plane crash was college student from Maple Grove

Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash last week in Indiana as a college student from Maple Grove.

Alexander Foss, 20, was the only person on board when a single-engine Piper PA-28 went down last Thursday in a field near Purdue University in West Lafayette, said Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. The wreckage was not found until the following day, the FAA said.

The coroner's office used DNA samples supplied by relatives and processed by the Indiana State Police Laboratory to positively identify Foss, Costello said.

Foss was a student at Purdue University, Costello said.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, friends, and the Purdue University community at this difficult time," Costello said in a statement.

Foss died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a plane crash, the coroner's office said.

Foss had rented the plane from Purdue Aviation and took off from the Purdue University Airport, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, Coroner's Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the crash.