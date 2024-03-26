Photos, video show collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge after cargo ship collision

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed Tuesday into the Patapsco River after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

The bridge's collapse has prompted huge emergency response, with the Baltimore City Fire Department describing the collapse as a mass-casualty incident, and rescue crews searching for seven people in the river. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency.

Baltimore Mayor Brendon Scott said on X that he was aware of the incident and was en route to the bridge. "Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," he said.

The 1.6 mile, 4-lane bridge named for the author of the "Star-Spangled Banner," was the second-longest continuous-truss bridge span in the United States and third in the world.

Follow here for live updates → Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after ship collision; rescue effort underway

Photos show collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Police close the stretch of I-695 on the north end of the Key Bridge.The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed after it was struck by a Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali'. The cargo ship collided with a pillar of the bridge, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

Videos show Francis Scott Key Bridge's collapse

The bridge's collapse, which came after it was struck by a container ship, was distributed on social media.

This video is almost unbelievable. The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore literally collapsed this morning after it was struck by this large ship. pic.twitter.com/rYuy4U2r7H — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) March 26, 2024

What did the Francis Scott Key Bridge look like before it was hit?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore pictured in 2018.

In this file photo from 2010, the USS Comfort returns to the Port of Baltimore under the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a medical mission to Haiti in response to the devastating earthquake. The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed after it was struck by a Singapore-flagged container ship 'Dali'. The cargo ship collided with a pillar of the bridge, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

A cargo ship passes below the Francis Scott Key Bridge while leaving the Port of Baltimore Oct. 14, 2021, in Baltimore, Md.

