Peru prosecutors raid president's home in graft inquiry

STORY: With Peru's president Dina Boluarte not at home, police bashed down her door.

Prosecutors raided the residence late on Friday (March 29) as part of inquiries into possible illicit enrichment and failure to declare ownership of luxury watches.

Officials' interest was sparked two weeks ago after a media report that the president possessed several Rolex watches.

The Head of the High Complexity Crimes Directorate Harvey Colchado was hassled by reporters as he left the scene.

When asked whether objects had been seized he said results of the investigation would be revealed by the public ministry later.

Peru's prime minister Gustavo Adrianzen on Saturday (March 30) blasted the raid as "disproportionate and unconstitutional."

He said Boluarte was inside the government palace and that she would make statements to the prosecutor's office when summoned.

Boluarte, in office since December 2022, has acknowledged she owns Rolex watches but says they were bought with money she earned when she was younger.

As reports first surfaced she pleaded her innocence.

"I promised to work with clean hands, on December 7, 2022, I entered through the front door, and I will leave through the same door on July 28, 2026, still with clean hands."

Prosecutors tried unsuccessfully last Wednesday to conduct a check of the watches at the president's office, but her lawyers said there was a clash of diary appointments and sought to reschedule the appointment.

The inquiry is the latest in a long line of probes into Peruvian presidents and senior officials.