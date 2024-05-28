Acer, ASUS and HP all have new Chromebook Plus laptops with Google's built-in AI features

Google just announced a slew of new features coming to ChromeOS, many of them coming to the more premium Chromebook Plus models that were announced last fall. But today's news isn't just about the software — Google's hardware partners have a bunch of new laptops ready to take advantage of these features. Here's a quick run-down of what's coming.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Acer has two updates to existing models, the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 and Chromebook Plus 516 GE. These were already two of my favorite Chromebooks, and they've now been updated with new Intel chips. The Spin 714 starts with an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U processor, while the 516 GE has the Core 5 120U processor. Both of these laptops already had solid performance, but it's good to get them with some of the newest chips Intel is offering.

The Spin 714 keeps its lovely 14-inch touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge and a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution; it also includes up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The 516 GE is one of the game-focused Chromebooks you can buy — as such, it has features like a large 16-inch screen with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also has customizable RGB keyboard lights and anti-ghosting technology, an ethernet port and Wi-Fi 6E. You can get up to 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM on this machine. Despite the gaming focus, I've found it to be the best performance-oriented large-screen Chromebook you can buy, regardless of what you want to do with it. The Spin 714 starts at $700 and the 516 GE starts at $650; both are available at Best Buy for starters.

ASUS

Probably the most interesting new device from ASUS is the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, a high-end laptop that should compete with Acer's Spin 714. Given its highfalutin name, it's not surprising that you can get the ExpertBook CX54 with up to Intel's Core 7 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The display also sounds like a standout: the 14-inch touchscreen has a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, significantly more pixel-dense than the Spin 714. It also has an 8-megapixel front camera as well as two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and an HDMI port — that'll enable you to hook up three external monitors. Finally there are two USB-A ports and a microSD slot, making this laptop a good option if you need to hook up a lot of devices. ASUS hasn't yet said when this device will be available, or how much it'll cost.

The company is also updating its Chromebook Plus CX34 model with a 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, though that extra power will cost you — it's selling for $499 at Best Buy, compared to the $399 you can get it for at Target with a 12th-gen i3 chip.

ASUS also has a new 2-in-1 Chromebook, the CM30. There have been a few Chromebooks like this over the years, but they've never really caught on. Regardless, the CM30 has a 10.5-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $299. It includes a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, so this won't be a performance beast. But if you want a small device for your kid to bang away on this could be a decent option.

HP

Confusingly, HP has two new models, both of which come as "Plus" and "non-Plus" options for lack of a better descriptor. The HP Chromebook 14-inch and HP Chromebook x360 14-inch both come with Intel's N100 or N200 processors, both of which only have four cores. The Plus models, meanwhile, come with a Core i3-N305 chip, which offers eight cores. Both chips were introduced in early 2023, so they're not the most current, but of the two options I think it's safe to say you should opt for the i3 options.

The two models are actually pretty similar, with the main difference being the x360's hinge that lets you flip the laptop all the way around, a gimmick many Chromebooks have offered for years that I don't fine useful. But your milage may vary. Both laptops have 1080p displays (the HP Chromebook Plus 14 offers touch and non-touch options), and the x360 has thinner bezels. Both have two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and come with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. If you want the lightest option, x360 weighs just over 3 pounds, while the standard model weighs 3.2 pounds.

The HP Chromebook 14-inch starts at $249 at Walmart — while its processor may not be the fastest, that's not bad for a budget option. You can get the Plus model for $449 at CostCo. As for the Chromebook Plus x360, that'll set you back $429 at Walmart.

What to buy?

While Google has made things consistent by using the Plus labeling to assure people they're getting a certain level of performance, there are still a ton of options on the market to sort through. HP's $429 x360 Plus sounds like a solid option, while both of Acer's new laptops should be good for people who are OK spending more money for a more premium experience. That said, my favorite Chromebook is still probably Lenovo's Chromebook Plus IdeaPad Flex 5i — but I'll dig into these laptops soon and see if any of them offer a better value.