Trump trial live updates: Closing arguments to begin in historic hush money trial

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense are set to deliver closing arguments on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Mark Peterson/Pool via AP)

Donald Trump’s hush money trial will soon be coming to an end, as prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to begin delivering their closing arguments Tuesday in the historic criminal case against the former president.

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, in an attempt to prevent it from becoming public during his 2016 presidential bid.

Attorneys for both sides rested their cases last week after 20 days of testimony, including that of Daniels herself and Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and so-called fixer turned foe, who says Trump directed him to pay Daniels for her silence with the promise of reimbursement.

Throughout the trial, Trump has been joined in court by a number of high profile supporters, including a number of Republican politicians and officials. The former president has been held in contempt of court and fined $10,000 for violating a gag order issued by the judge at the beginning of the trial to protect jurors, witnesses and other court staff.

