Person wounded in Phelan shooting, suspect sought

Deputies continue the search for an attacker who shot and wounded another person in Phelan earlier in the week, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported just before 8 a.m. Monday in a secluded area along the 14800 block of Beekley Road, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was flown to a local hospital, the agency said in a written statement. A description of the victim, as well as an update on the victim's condition, were not available Wednesday morning.

Officials said the shooter had fled the location before deputies arrived.

No description of the suspect was released, nor were any further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Attacker sought in Phelan shooting