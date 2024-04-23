Woman wounded in 'random' shooting at Apple Valley gas station fighting to recover

A 21-year-old Victorville woman shot and severely wounded in what authorities described as a random shooting at an Apple Valley has station last week continues on her long road to recovery.

Brenae Smith was shot about 7 p.m. on April 16 as she sat in her car at a Shell station at Apple Valley and Yucca Loma roads, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said. Her alleged attacker was arrested less than an hour later.

He had no known connection to the victim, according to investigators.

"She was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time," according to her sister, Donique Mosley, who has established an fundraiser on GoFundMe.com to aid her sibling on her long road to recovery.

"The only reason for her stopping there was to pick her purse up from falling on the floor of the passenger side," Mosley wrote on the fundraising page. "By the time she sat back up she was shot in the face. In the midst of it all she tired to get away by climbing in the back seat when she was shot in her back."

Brenae Smith, 21, was severely wounded in what authorities described as a random shooting at an Apple Valley gas station on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Smith, who has two small children, underwent an operation on Friday and was expected to have another in the coming weeks, the sister said.

"Due to the heartbreaking event that took place, Brenae is and will continue to face hardships not only mentally but financially," Mosley said. "Her car is covered in blood and has four bullet holes. At this time she’s unsure if she will feel safe at home with only her babies due to the tragedy happening so close to home."

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a shooting at Apple Valley Road and Yucca Loma Road in Apple Valley on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Deputies who first responded to the shooting were told the gunman had fled in a vehicle, sheriff's officials said at the time.

Michael Bullock, 42, of Apple Valley was soon found and arrested at an apartment complex neighboring the gas station, according to officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

He appeared in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court last week, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show. He also denied a list of sentence-enhancing allegations such as personally using a firearm, inflicting great bodily injury and having prior felony convictions.

Bail for Bullock was set at $2.4 million. He was scheduled for another court appearance on April 29.

Anyone with information can reach the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Woman wounded in 'random' Apple Valley shooting fighting to recover