Peacock Hill Nature Park opens in Williamson County

Williamson County has opened its latest passive park in College Grove. The 246-acre green space has six walking trails, a visitor’s center and picturesque scenery with a variety of views.

Walking trails with ponds, hilltops, an observation area and a chapel criss-cross nearly five miles through the park.

Williamson County Parks and Recreation Director Gordon Hampton praised Walter and Anita Ogilvie for donating the land to Williamson County in 2017 with a conservation easement set by the Land Trust for Tennessee.

"We encourage citizens to visit Peacock Hill Nature Park. (Visitors') presence in the park reinforces the commitment from the Ogilvie family to make this generous gift that supports the excellent quality of life in Williamson County," Hampton said.

The Ogilvie family operated Peacock Hill Country Inn in College Grove for 10 years and Anita Ogilvie wrote the "Peacock Pantry" cookbook.

The family wished for the property to be used as a public park so that all could enjoy its trails and views for generations to come.

The park is home to a hill that measures the tallest in the county at 1,180 feet high. The tall hill also sits on the Tennessee Valley Divide, the onetime boundary between the U.S. and Chickasaw Nation.

Peacock Hill Nature Park is open seven days a week with a renovated farmhouse as the visitor’s center. Park attendants and rangers are on-hand daily for assistance and offer a variety of nature-themed programs. For additional information on hours of operation and programming opportunities contact the park at (615) 368-2911 or visit the website at www.wcparksandrec.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: New park in College Grove is home to the tallest point in Williamson