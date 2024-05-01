Passenger killed in rollover crash along Highway 152 in Merced County, CHP says

Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed a passenger in Merced County on Tuesday.

At about 3:54 p.m. Los Banos area California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on State Route 152, west of Harmon Road, according to a CHP news release.

Authorities said Mario BadilloRincon, 52, of Los Banos, was driving a 2003 GMC traveling west along State Route 152 in the No. 1 lane with three passengers. According to the CHP, the vehicle is believed to have been traveling at a high rate of speed based on witness statements.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to travel across the No. 2 lane and off the shoulder of the roadway. The CHP said the vehicle traveled down a dirt embankment and overturned multiple times. A right-rear passenger, who authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

According to the CHP, the front-right passenger and left-rear passenger, both men from Los Banos, appeared to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the vehicle also appeared to be wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. Authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.