Palmer announces plan to seek Rochester City Council president seat

Mar. 21—ROCHESTER — Shaun Palmer has officially announced his plans to seek the Rochester City Council president seat in the Nov. 5 election.

"Rochester holds a special place in my heart," the Ward 5 council member said in a statement issued Thursday morning. "It is not just a city; it is our home. Like any home, it deserves careful stewardship and thoughtful direction. I believe, with my leadership, we can address the challenges facing our community and grow in the opportunity that lies ahead for our great city."

Palmer, who was elected to his second term on the council in 2022, reported having raised nearly $1,600 for his potential campaign in November 2023, but said earlier this year he was waiting to see generate more support beyond the 170 people who reportedly provided donations of less than $100 each.

"After much consideration and discussion with members of our community, I have decided to take the initiative and offer my leadership and vision for the betterment of our city," he said Thursday.

With the official filing period for the council president seat and three other council seats starting May 21 and running through June 3, Palmer has pointed out the official campaign window is short ahead of a potential Aug. 13 primary, which could be needed to narrow candidates to two for the November ballot.

In February, he said he wouldn't consider putting his name on the ballot if Council President Brooke Carlson decides to seek a second term.

Carlson has said she plans to announce in April whether she will seek re-election to the city's at-large seat.

If Palmer is successful in seeking the seat, a special election would be held for the remaining two years of his Ward 5 term.