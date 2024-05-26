Palm Beach urges residents to prepare ahead of expected active hurricane season

Ocean waves approach the seawall near the Palm Beach Country Club as Hurricane Dorian moves up the coast on Sept. 3, 2019.

With the start of the 2024 hurricane season just days away, the town is urging residents and business owners to be prepared.

A release sent to residents this month offers guidance on hurricane planning, storm monitoring, evacuation routes, shelters, disability support, and evacuation re-entry.

"Early preparation for hurricanes and any other extreme weather events is crucial in a coastal community like ours due to our heightened vulnerability to such natural disasters," Assistant Chief Joseph Sekula, the Fire-Rescue department spokesman, told the Daily News. "This preparation is vital for ensuring safety and minimizing damage. Residents who prepare in advance can secure their homes, stock up on essential supplies, and make informed decisions about evacuation, thereby reducing the risk of injury and loss of life."

The 2024 hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and is expected to be a busy one.

Sandbags are piled up in front of the door at Intermix along Worth Avenue the morning after Hurricane Nicole passed through South Florida on Nov. 10, 2022.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the current El Niño climate pattern is transitioning toward La Niña, which could lead to an "extremely active" hurricane season.

La Niña is a climate phenomenon that calms wind shear, creating a friendlier environment for storms to form.

Experts from Colorado State University — among the nation's top seasonal hurricane forecasters — predict 23 named tropical storms will form in 2024, of which 11 will become hurricanes.

A Palm Beach public works employee removes tree debris from Worth Avenue on Sept. 29, 2022, the day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida before passing through other areas in the state.

Taking proactive measures to prepare for storms not only protects personal well-being, but also contributes to the broader community's ability to withstand and recover from extreme weather events, Sekula said.

Those measures include creating emergency kits, safeguarding important documents, establishing clear communication plans with family and neighbors, and knowing where and when to evacuate.

The town offers links to websites that assist with hurricane preparation, including those managed by the town, county and state. (To access the information on the town's website, go to www.townofpalmbeach.com or contact storm@townofpalmbeach.com.)

The town lies in Evacuation Zone B, which includes most of Palm Beach County's barrier islands east of the Intracoastal Waterway. Along with Zone A, which includes mobile homes and low-lying areas, Zone B typically is among the first to be evacuated when a major storm approaches.

Top Cycle Palm Beach proprietor Patrick Poupart stands by a wood sign he just installed to help protect his Palm Beach shop as Hurricane Dorian approaches in September 2019.

In the event of a mandatory evacuation and a declaration by the town's chief of police that a state of emergency exists within the town as a result of a hurricane impact, town police will establish roadblocks at each of the access points and bridges leading into the town. The roadblocks prevent access to the island while conditions are unsafe, the town said.

As part of their storm preparation, residents and business owners also are encouraged to review the town's re-entry program, which is conducted in five phases following the passage of a storm.

Out-of-town residents, owners and lease holders, as well as business owners or property representatives, must complete a re-entry list program application in order to gain access to the town after an emergency. Applicants must have a government-issued I.D. to be placed on the re-entry list, which expires Dec. 31. (To complete an application, visit the town's website at www.townofpalmbeach.com. For information, contact the town's Community Relations Unit at 561-838-5467.)

Early preparation measures for extreme weather events also include the town's emergency alert and news release platform, which was updated in December to provide more targeted communication with residents. The system allows for the distribution of vital information through location-specific communications with residents, who must opt in to receive them. Communications include town alerts on weather hazards, police activity, traffic delays, road closures and other situations that affect certain parts of the town, as well as news releases on upcoming events and activities.

In order to opt in for location-specific communications, subscribers must access the public sign-up page either by scanning the QR code included in flyers that are available at Town Hall, the Central Fire Station, the police department lobby and other locations; or by visiting the town's website at townofpalmbeach.com, scrolling to the blue "Resident Services" banner and clicking on the "Stay Connected" button. The flyer is accessible under the first link for information and instructions, and the public sign-up webpage is accessible by clicking the “Town Alerts and News Releases” dropdown.

"Effective early preparation includes the town establishing a robust communication system for timely alerts and developing a comprehensive storm emergency response plan," Sekula said. "These measures will not only help protect lives and property but will also facilitate a quicker recovery post-disaster."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach urges residents to prepare as hurricane season approaches