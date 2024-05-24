Here is Palm Beach County's Memorial Day weekend weather forecast. Is rain possible?

Hot and mostly sunny weather conditions are forecast for Palm Beach County during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

High temperatures for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s, the National Weather Service's Miami office said. Heat indices of 100 degrees and above are possible for South Florida this weekend and into the early to middle portion of next week.

The heat index is the "feels-like" value that mixes air temperature with relative humidity. With warmer dew points, the weekend's heat index values have the potential to reach 100 to 105 across a majority of South Florida, the weather service said.

In April, the weather service launched an experimental new heat risk index that it hopes will better translate the possible health complications triggered when temperatures rise to extreme levels.

Like the Air Quality Index and the UV Index, the new ranking system assigns numbers to risk levels that include who is most susceptible to health problems at each level and the actions that should be taken to reduce risks, such as staying hydrated and indoors during especially warm periods.

Inland areas in southern Palm Beach County are projected to face extreme conditions with little to no overnight relief from Saturday through Monday. Northern, western and coastal areas are expected to see hot conditions that will affect anyone sensitive to heat or without adequate cooling or hydration, according to the NWS website.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend and into next. There is a 40 percent chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday for coastal Palm Beach County, forecasters said.

