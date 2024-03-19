A pair of SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets to lift off this week: Best places to view them

Looking for things to do, places to go? Consider watching a rocket launch (or two) this week!

A pair of SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets will potentially lift off Thursday and Friday this week on different missions (see below).

NASA announced the upcoming CRS-30 mission — where a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying science experiments, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for 4:55 p.m. EST Thursday, March 21. That rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Afterward, the first-stage booster will produce sonic booms here by targeting a landing at the military installation.

A day later, SpaceX will potentially deliver a batch of Starlink internet satellites. The launch window is from 7:55 p.m. EST Friday, March 22, to 12:26 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

Both launches occur in the late afternoon to evening at a time when Florida spring weather is slightly breezy with cooler temperatures. The launch windows are scheduled around the time of happy hour, early bird dinner or late-night eats, if you’re considering dinner and a launch.

Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Below is more info about the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches this week and suggestions on where to watch them.

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.) FLORIDA TODAY provides interactive launch coverage at floridatoday.com/space with frequent updates on launches at least 90 minutes in advance, sometimes longer, depending on the mission. For questions or comments, email Space Reporter Rick Neale at rneale@floridatoday.com or tweet him @rickneale1 on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

Thursday, March 21: NASA's SpaceX CRS-30

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Launch: 4:55 p.m. EST Thursday, March 21

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: Yes

Booster landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Live coverage: Starts two hours before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

Friday, March 22: SpaceX Starlink

Though SpaceX has yet to publicly confirm this mission's existence, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning indicates a rocket launch window will open Friday night. More details:

Mission: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Launch window: 7:55 p.m. Friday to 12:26 a.m. Saturday.

Location: Pad 39A.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

How to watch SpaceX Starlink rocket launch from Florida online

If you want to watch live rocket launch coverage, FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team will provide updates at floridatoday.com/space, starting about 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free app for iPhone or Android or type floridatoday.com/space into your browser.

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates.)

Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. The best views to watch a rocket launch from the Space Coast is along the beach. However, visibility will depend on weather conditions and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches.

If you are viewing the launch along the Indian River in Titusville from Space View Park or Parrish Park, look east directly across the river.

If you are further south along the Indian River, look northeast.

Playalinda Beach or Canaveral National Seashore is the closest spot to view liftoff because it is almost parallel to Launch Pad 39A. On the beach, look south along the coastline, (you can even see the pad from some spots).

Some hotspots to check out:

• Jetty Park Beach and Pier, 400 Jetty Park Road, Port Canaveral. Note, there's a charge to park.

• Playalinda Beach, 1000 Playalinda Beach Road, Canaveral National Seashore. Note, there's a charge to park, and access to Canaveral National Seashore isn't always granted depending on capacity and time of day.

• Max Brewer Bridge and Parrish Park, 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, Titusville. Note, parking is available on both sides of Max Brewer Bridge.

• Space View Park, 8 Broad St., Titusville

• Sand Point Park, 10 E. Max Brewer Causeway, Titusville

• Rotary Riverfront Park, 4141 S. Washington Ave., Titusville

• Alan Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Cocoa Beach Pier, 401 Meade Ave. Parking fee varies.

• Lori Wilson Park, 1400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Lori Wilson Park has a dog park, by the way.

• Sidney Fischer Park, 2200 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. Note, there could be parking costs.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX NASA rocket launch: How to watch in Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral