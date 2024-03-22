Oxford Shooter Ethan Crumbley Caught in Second Prison Brawl in Four Months

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, 17, was caught in a prison brawl on Tuesday for the second time since he’s been held there the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) said. “During the evening hours of Tuesday, March 19th, Prisoner Ethan Crumbley and another 17-year-old housed in the Youthful Housing Unit at the Thumb Correctional Facility engaged in a fight in the unit. Staff in the area responded and gained control of both prisoners,” Kyle Kaminski, a spokesman for MDOC, said in a statement to The Daily Beast. Crumbley was taken to the hospital, evaluated, and then released back to his block after the fight was broken up, Kaminski added. Neither Crumbley nor the other inmate suffered serious injuries and no weapons were involved. Both parties will now face misconduct hearings to determine potential sanctions for their actions. According to Kaminski, Crumbley has already been involved in other altercations, including another earlier fight. Crumbley arrived at Thumb in December, shortly after he was sentenced to life without parole for killing four high school classmates and wounding several others in a 2021 campus shooting. He’ll remain there only until his 18th birthday in late April, when he’ll be moved to an adult prison to begin serving the rest of his sentence. Crumbley’s lawyers have indicated through court filings that they intend to appeal his conviction.

