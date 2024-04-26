Ottawa County towns unite to revitalize Portage River Arts Corridor

PORT CLINTON - The communities of Genoa, Oak Harbor and Port Clinton are coming together with a shared vision and purpose − to secure funding for the Portage River Arts/Recreation Corridor.

The collaborative effort marks a significant milestone in the region as they seek about $750,000 from the State of Ohio's next Capital Budget.

This is the second time Port Clinton and Oak Harbor partnered to seek funding, and now, with Genoa's inclusion, the collaborative effort underscores a regional vision for bustling downtowns, thriving small businesses and vibrant communities, according to a press release.

The Village of Genoa is seeking $350,000 to replace the asbestos roof on the historic Town Hall and Civic Theatre, a building designated as a National Registered Historic Landmark. Completed in 1885, the building remains the historic and cultural centerpiece of Genoa and one of the most prominent landmarks in Ottawa County.

For Thomas Bergman, Genoa's administrator, the funding request is more than just a project, it's a personal journey.

His grandmother and namesake, Agnes "Tomme" Bergman, led the effort to save the Town Hall from demolition in the late 1970s. Her tenacity and vision secured a $755,000 federal economic development grant to renovate the building, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

“The Town Hall is such an iconic part of our town’s history. My grandmother grew up in New York, studying opera at Julliard, and moved to Genoa with my grandfather after World War II. She quickly fell in love with the community. Together, they raised 14 children in Genoa and were committed to many community efforts that would ensure that the Village of Genoa would always thrive,” Bergman said. “My grandmother's legacy is alive throughout Ottawa County, especially in the Town Hall. I think the project of saving and revitalizing the Town Hall and Civic Theatre was the perfect intersection of her love for Genoa and her educational background. I am honored to continue her work to preserve it for generations to come."

Tomme Bergman also founded the Ottawa County Holiday Bureau and was one of the founders of the Ottawa County Parks District. She had a deep passion for her community and desired for Genoa and Ottawa County to thrive.

As Bergman carries on his grandmother's legacy, he envisions the Town Hall continuing to provide entertainment and gathering space for the community for another century. Currently, the Town Hall houses the Civic Theatre, the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Genoa Historical Society.

Thanks to funding from the Historical Society, the building is undergoing interior renovation to include historical artifacts, banners and pictures dating back to the 1885 reunion of Civil War veterans from the 100th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, which included more than 40 men from Genoa who served in the regiment. The event was one of the first major events held at the Town Hall and brought then U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes and several Civil War generals to the community to commemorate the veterans and the Infantry unit.

“We are thankful for the continued support of our vision from our state legislators and are hopeful that the legislature will recognize the impact of our projects,” Bergman said.

Oak Harbor, Port Clinton seek funds for Portage River Arts Corridor

Quinton Babcock, Village of Oak Harbor mayor, echoed Bergman’s appreciation of the state legislators' past support.

“We are excited about the future of the arts in Ottawa County. The Portage River Arts Corridor project represents a shared commitment to preserving history, promoting the arts, and fostering community engagement," Babcock said. "Through this collaborative effort, Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, and Genoa are not only preserving their past but also creating a vibrant future for generations to come.”

Oak Harbor is seeking $250,000 and Port Clinton is $150,000. Both communities would use the additional funds toward improvements for the riverfront project and the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council’s Art Garage, respectively.

“The arts are not just a pastime, they are a vital part of our lives. Our ultimate goal is to collaborate and create diverse spaces and experiences that enrich the lives of our residents and visitors alike,” said Mike Snider, Port Clinton mayor.

