Nintendo to announce Switch successor before March 2025

Nintendo will unveil a successor to the Switch sometime "within this fiscal year" ending March 2025, president Shuntaro Furukawa wrote in a post on X. That differs slightly from reports that the next-gen console would be announced this year, as it could also be revealed early in 2025.

The company added that it will not release any details on the Switch 2 (or whatever it'll be called) at its upcoming Nintendo Direct event in June, so we won't hear anything until at least the second half of 2024.

"It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015," Furukawa wrote. "We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."

Nintendo also dropped its earnings report that contained both good and bad news. The company had already boosted its Switch sales forecast for the last fiscal year to 15.5 million units, but it bested that figure with 15.7 million units sold for the full year ending March 2024. While down compared to the previous year (17.97 million units), it helped Nintendo grow sales and operating profit by 4.4 and 4.9 percent, respectively, year over year.

Things won't be so rosy in fiscal 2025, though, as the company projects that Switch sales will drop to 13.5 million units for the year ending in March 2025. That will result in a 19.3 percent and 24.4 percent drop in net sales and operating profit, respectively.

Nintendo has done a good job maintaining Switch sales, considering that the console went on sale over seven years ago. That was helped in large part last year by games including bestsellers The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Now that Nintendo has given a timeframe for the launch of the new console, however, interest in buying the current Switch is bound to wane. The company no doubt hopes that several upcoming titles, including Paper Mario (May 23) and Luigi's Mansion 2 (June 27), will help juice sales.