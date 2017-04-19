Ossoff to face Handel in Georgia runoff

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff speaks to volunteers and supporters at a campaign office as he runs for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District on April 18, 2017 in Marietta, Georgia. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ATLANTA —Democrat Jon Ossoff handily won the most votes in a crowded field in the suburban Atlanta 6th Congressional District special election Tuesday, but was unable to muster enough votes to avoid a runoff election against a Republican.

“This is already a victory for the ages,” Ossoff said close to midnight after taking the stage in Dunwoody to shouts of “Flip the Sixth!” from supporters. “We have defied the odds. We have shattered expectations.”

“We will be ready to fight on and win in June … and there is no amount of dark money super pac negative advertising that can overcome real grassroots activism. So bring it on.”

With 84 percent of the ballots counted, Ossoff was leading with 48.6 percent of the vote.

In a contest that has drawn national attention as an early test of Democratic efforts to challenge President Trump, Ossoff needed to top 50 percent of the vote against 17 opponents to be able to claim the seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and help Democrats achieve their goal of retaking the House of Representatives in 2018.

Trump, who had infused himself into the race with a series of tweets made in its closing days, breathed a sigh of relief that Ossoff now found himself in a runoff election in a traditionally red state.

“Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG “R” win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!” the president tweeted late Tuesday.

As early results came in, Ossoff drew the highest vote count of his competitors in the open primary to replace Price. With 16 percent of ballots yet to be counted, Former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel led the Republican pack with 19.5 percent of the vote and Republican Bob Gray followed with 10.4 percent.

“You’re looking at the top Republican vote getter. Now that’s how you celebrate a birthday,” Handel told her supporters Tuesday, the night she turned 55, as the contest appeared likely to head to a run-off. “Tomorrow, the campaign starts anew.”

Should final results show Ossoff with under 50 percent of the vote, he and Handel will face each other in a head-to-head general election contest on June 20, which she is favored to win on the strength of the divided Republican primary field coming together to back their party’s candidate.

“We are going to rally behind Karen Handel,” Gray, who appeared poised for a third place finish, tweeted Tuesday night. “We wish her Godspeed.”

Polls taken before the hotly contested race showed Ossoff winning no more than 43 percent of the vote over his 11 Republican and four Democratic competitors. An outright win Tuesday was the improbable goal he’d set for the campaign — and represented his best chance of victory in the district. “The campaign’s goal is not to get into a runoff, though we’ll be ready to fight a runoff if necessary,” Ossoff said in early April. “The campaign’s goal is to win this election outright on April 18.”

On Tuesday morning, Osoff said the campaign was within “striking distance” of that goal, thanks to a surge in early voter turnout. Democrats vowed to press on should a runoff be required.

“Today was a great day. We saw what looks like pretty high expected turnout. And just could not be happier and more impressed with the community leaders who came out not just today but for the past months and built this special movement,” Ossoff campaign manager Keenan Pontini told Yahoo News, in the waning hours of voting. Two poll locations extended their hours to accommodate the crush of voters.

Erica Ferguson (C) and other supporters react as early return numbers show that Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is in the early lead for Georgia's 6th Congressional District in a special election to replace Tom Price, who is now the secretary of Health and Human Services on April 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ossoff’s early performance was a dramatic improvement over the Democrat who ran against Price in the fall. Price beat Democrat Rodney Stooksbury in November 61.7 percent to 32.3 percent. Ossoff’s ability to penetrate a GOP stronghold comes on the heels of the Kansas special election last week, in which populist progressive James Thompson fell short in a ruby-red district against Republican Ron Estes, but nonetheless demonstrated the power of the new anti-Trump organizing movement and its enthusiasm for fresh Democratic faces. Thompson gained 15 points over the previous Democrat to run in the district.