Trump targets Democrat Ossoff ahead of key Georgia election

President Trump is weighing in on the special elections to replace members of the U.S. House who became Cabinet secretaries, accusing the media of downplaying last week’s Republican victory in Kansas while disparaging the Democrat vying for one in Georgia.

“The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia [congressional] race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The “super Liberal Democrat” in question is Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer and documentary filmmaker who is running in a district — Georgia’s Sixth District — that has been occupied by Republicans since the 1970s. The seat was vacated when Trump tapped Tom Price to be his secretary of health and human services.

The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won. Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017





Ossoff’s bid has been buoyed by a fundraising haul of $8.3 million — a figure that has been unmatched by all but two congressional candidates since 2012.

According to recent polls, Ossoff holds a commanding lead ahead of Tuesday’s crowded open primary. But according to FiveThirtyEight, it is projected that Ossoff will win less than 50 percent of the vote, which would trigger a runoff — likely pitting Ossoff against the Republican with the most votes — on June 20.

Last week, Republican Kansas State Treasurer Ron Estes beat Democrat James Thompson in the race to replace Mike Pompeo, Trump’s CIA director, in Kansas’ Fourth District. But Thompson, who lost by about 7 percentage points, did a lot better than expected — a possible sign that the so-called resistance that has followed Trump’s election has inspired Democrats.

On Sunday, Trump complained that the press coverage focused on the race rather than the result.

“The recent Kansas election (Congress) was a really big media event, until the Republicans won,” the president tweeted. “Now they play the same game with Georgia-BAD!”

The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017





A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017





Trump then recommended a book — “Reasons to Vote for Democrats” — that suggests there are none. The mock guide, by Michael J. Knowles, features more than 260 blank pages.

