Trump lashes out after Tax March protest: ‘The election is over!’

President Trump took to Twitter early Sunday morning to wish a “Happy Easter to everyone!” He then took swipes at the tax day marches around the country that featured thousands of protesters demanding the president release his tax returns.

“I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College!” Trump tweeted. “Now Tax Returns are brought up again?”

“Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday,” he added. “The election is over!”

Throughout his young presidency, Trump has frequently rehashed campaign-related controversies that other presidents would have long let go. Earlier this month, Trump knocked his former rival for one from the Democratic primary debates. (“Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate?” he tweeted. “Just asking!”)

The organizers of the Tax March demonstrations said more than 120,000 protesters in nearly 200 cities participated in Saturday’s rallies — including more than 25,000 in Washington, D.C., alone.

“Releasing your tax returns is the lowest ethical bar for a president,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said at the D.C. protest. “And we’re going to make sure he clears that hurdle.”

In the modern political era, Trump is the first U.S. president and first major party nominee not to release his full tax returns. During the campaign, Trump initially indicated he would release the documents, but later balked at the prospect, claiming that he has been under audit and that voters don’t care about the issue.

Among other things, Trump’s critics argue that the tax returns could reveal potential conflicts of interest with actions he takes as commander in chief.

“We do care. We want to see his taxes,” Ann Demerlis, one of the protesters at the Philadelphia march, told ABC News. “It’s possible that he can now show his taxes, because his current taxes are not being audited.”

But according to the organizers, the demonstrations were “not just about his tax returns.”

“President Trump needs to be straight with the American people,” a statement on the Tax March website reads. “To whom does he owe favors? Who are his policies really intended to benefit? Who will he put first? Working families are struggling to make ends meet, but we pay our fair share in taxes — does Donald Trump pay any at all?”

Trump’s Tax March-taunting tweets were bookended by a pair of messages seemingly related to the U.S. military buildup in the Korean Peninsula.

“Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!” the president tweeted.

“Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before,” he added. “Frankly, we have no choice!”

Last week, Trump boasted of the U.S. Navy strike group he deployed to the region as a show of force against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s nuclear provocations.

“We are sending an armada, very powerful,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business.

On Sunday, a North Korean missile exploded during launch, U.S. and South Korean officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear what kind of missile it was, the Associated Press reported. But the failed launch came the same day Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to arrive in Seoul for talks on North Korea.

