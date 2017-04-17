    Scene of Trump and giant bunny sends Twitter hopping

    Gabby Kaufman
    Staff Writer

    Kicking off the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, President’s Trump welcomed a most distinguished dignitary: the Easter Bunny.

    Trump appeared with first lady Melania Trump and the couple’s 11-year-old son, Barron, to make opening remarks at the event. Also accompanying the leader of the free world was a certain bespectacled and cotton-tailed mascot, making for a rather surreal image that quickly exploded on Twitter. (Fortunately for him, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was apparently relieved of his past duty as the bunny suit occupant.)