Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the Facebook F8 developer conference and more: April 18 in photos

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual Facebook F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif.; President Trump speaks during a visit to the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-On in Kenosha, Wis.; Pennsylvania state police investigate the scene where Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, died in Erie, Pa. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)