Oscar Sandoval allegedly shot his wife, fled to Mexico. Now he'll remain in jail until trial.

Third Judicial District Court judge Douglas Driggers determined that Oscar Sandoval was too dangerous to be released from jail after allegedly shooting his wife to death in front of a witness on University Avenue and fleeing to Mexico.

Sandoval made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The court scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 24.

"The allegations show complete disregard for the welfare and safety of others and is an extreme risk to the community," Driggers said.

Sandoval, who was charged with first-degree murder in the April 1 death of his wife, 39-year-old Sheireen Al Jibury, was apprehended by Mexican authorities on April 10 in Ciudad Juarez, turned over to U.S. Marshals and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Prosecutor Melissa Garcia called one witness during Tuesday's hearing, Mesilla Marshals Investigator Danny Garcia, who testified that he was present at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry when Sandoval was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

Garcia argued that Sandoval planned the shooting, citing an interview with Sandoval's son, where his father signed over property deeds to him prior to April 1 "with no explanation as to why."

The prosecution argued that Sandoval, who had already fled to Mexico, would flee again if released.

There was also an issue as to where Sandoval resided. Court documents list his address in El Paso while his vehicle had New Mexico plates and his attorney, Tyler McCormick, said he resides in Chaparral.

McCormick argued for release that could include strict conditions. He said that the statement of facts misrepresented his client signing property over to his son. McCormick argued that Sandoval had no previous convictions and was a member of the Chaparral community, where he is the owner of Oasis Roofing in Canutillo.

Sandoval chases wife, shoots four more times according to witness

At approximately 8:16 p.m. on April 1, a 911 call was received by Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority advising that a woman had allegedly been shot. According to witnesses, a woman exited a grey SUV barefoot near Zia Middle School and was shot.

According to court documents, witnesses said Sandoval chased Al Jibury and allegedly fired four more shots. Sandoval then fled west on University Avenue toward Mesilla in a 2016 Ford Explorer. The witness remained in her own vehicle and saw Al Jibury fall to the ground on the dirt shoulder off the eastbound lane of University Avenue. Sandoval turned toward the witness, who backed her car away in fear for her own safety. Sandoval did not point his gun at the witness, according to court filings.

Mesilla Marshals Office Sgt. Tress Diaz holds a photo of Oscar Renee Sandoval, a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Mesilla on Monday.

Sandoval was seen on April 1 on private security cameras in Sunland Park. His vehicle was found and seized by the Doña Ana County Sheriffs Department in Sunland Park. The vehicle was registered to Sandoval and the witness identified him as the man who exited the vehicle and shot the victim four times.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

