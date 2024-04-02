Chaparral man wanted in connection with shooting death of woman near University Ave.

Law enforcement is seeking a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman on Monday near Zia Middle School in Mesilla.

The Mesilla Marshals Office is leading the investigation in the shooting death of 39-year-old Shiereen Aljibury.

Oscar Renee Sandoval, 59, from Chaparral, is a person of interest in her death, according to Mesilla Marshal Office Sgt. Tress Diaz.

Sandoval is considered to be armed and dangerous. He was last seen on Monday via private security cameras in Sunland Park. His vehicle was found and seized by the Doña Ana County Sheriffs Department in Sunland Park.

Mesilla Marshals Office Sgt. Tress Diaz holds a photo of Oscar Renee Sandoval, a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Mesilla on Monday.

The crime scene, located near the intersection of University Avenue and Stanford Street, was still active at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, when Diaz and Mesilla Mayor Russell Hernandez, held a brief news conference but did not take questions from the media.

At approximately 8:16 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was received by Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, advising that a woman had allegedly been shot. The woman exited a grey SUV barefoot and was shot.

A second caller reported hearing a person yell, 'No,' followed by several shots.

The first caller reported Sandoval fled west on University Avenue toward Mesilla in the grey SUV.

Deputies from the Marshal's Office and the Doña Ana County Sheriffs Department arrived at 8:22 p.m. to find Aljibury unresponsive with possibly four gunshot wounds. She died of the injuries at the scene.

Diaz said authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Law enforcement at the scene of a deadly shooting on Monday on University Avenue near Zia Middle School in Mesilla, New Mexico.

The Mesilla Marshal's Office is leading the investigation in collaboration with Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, Diaz said.

"For those affected by this event, on behalf of the Mesilla Marshal's Office and the Town of Mesilla, we offer you our condolences."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Chaparral man suspect in death of woman at University Ave. in Mesilla