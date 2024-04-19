Orwell council approves survey credit

Apr. 19—ORWELL — Village residents can save $10 on their water bill by filling out a survey after Village Council approved a resolution to start the program on May 1.

The program was suggested by Water Plant Manager Raymond Nevison at a work session last week to get residents to assist in a survey needed by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Survey participation will lower the amount of homes the water department will have to visit to check on the materials pipes leading to homes are made of, Nevison said.

Residents will have from May 1 through June 30 to complete the survey and receive the credit.

Council also approved two resolutions that increase the potential penalty for unclean habitation and having junk vehicles on a property. The new penalty is a maximum $500 fine for the third-degree misdemeanor or $1,000 for a repeat offense within two years, which will be a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the ordinance.

In other business:

—The first reading of an Ohio Department of Transportation salt program was conducted.

—Village Manager Tami Pentek said the village reported that 273,000 gallons of partially treated water were released at the water treatment plant after heavy rains came through the village. She said the incident was reported to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

—Pentek said Nevison gave a letter of resignation on April 11 and his last day will be April 25.

—Pentek also read a proclamation declaring May 25 (Memorial Day) as Poppy Day to honor veterans.

—A committee continues to look into the possibility of allowing village residents to raise chickens.