What Oregon House races encompassing Marion County look like after the primary election

Primary elections for Oregon’s 60 seats in the state House of Representatives were largely uncompetitive.

Nine House districts cover portions of Marion County, but only two had more than one candidate in each primary: House District 21, which encompasses Keizer and North Salem, and House District 57, which encompasses all of Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman, Wheeler, and portions of Wasco, Jefferson, Marion, Umatilla, and Clackamas counties.

Salem City Council President Virginia Stapleton will face Rep. Kevin Mannix, R-Salem, for House District 21.

Virginia Stapleton versus Kevin Mannix

Salem City Council President Virginia Stapleton defeated former legislative aide Keith Haxton for the Democratic nomination in HD 21. The district had been long held by Democrats before the 2022 election when it flipped Republican with the election of Kevin Mannix, who Stapleton will challenge in the general election.

Stapleton said as a state representative she would “continue fighting to solve our mental health and homelessness crisis, lower costs for families, fully fund our public schools, make our streets and neighborhoods safer, defend access to reproductive health care, and build a thriving economy that helps people get ahead.”

Mannix, a Keizer resident who runs a law firm in Salem, returned to the Oregon Legislature in 2023 after previously serving in the House and Oregon Senate as a Democrat and Republican from 1989 through 2000.

Mannix has received $53,648 in contributions this year while Stapleton has received $27,935.

Greg Smith, R, District 57

Incumbent in House District 57 will run unopposed in November

In House District 57, incumbent Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, easily defeated Republican primary challenger Raymond Aker, a local union operating engineer.

Smith is the longest-serving representative in the Legislature. He has represented the vast district since 2002.

According to campaign finance records, Smith has received $63,594 in contributions this year.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on X @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What two Oregon House races look like after primary election