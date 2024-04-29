Ordering new ferries should have been simple, let's hope someone sees now soon

The Sun’s ferry system article highlighted our jumbled ferry procurement.

The plan to recapitalize the ferry fleet with 144-car Olympic boats was on track in 2007. Since, this plan has been derailed by litigation, suspended to build small boats with limited value, and in 2018, a ten-year production delay to shift to a hybrid design. Compounding the problem, the Hyak and Elwah vessels were retired early, and our Jumbo overhauls were extended for hybrid conversions.

With 15 of 21 ferries operational, there are too few to provide service while also getting repairs and maintenance done. Governor candidate Bob Ferguson proposes resuming diesel Olympic production ASAP. WSF's response is that the diesels weren’t available and contracting for the boats would be lengthy. If Holland America or BC ferries were short of boats, I doubt they’d settle for that answer. The EMD diesels used in ferries are widely used in locomotives. According to Electro Motive Diesel (think General Motors), these diesels are “immediately available”. 2019 legislation enabled Ferries to buy more Olympic ferries under an existing contract with Vigor shipyard. Ordering more of the same should be easy-peasy ...with lower cost and less risk than the hybrids.

While WSF reports 86% sailing reliability, for a Bremertonian that’s 86% of 50% service. Ferries’ “strategic priority” of “Service Excellence” starts with having that service in the first place. Bob Ferguson’s proposal grasps this.

Walt Elliott, Kingston

