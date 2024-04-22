Orange Mound community rallies around young students after Saturday mass shooting

The exterior of Hanley Academy, a Memphis-Shelby County Schools k-8 school, is seen on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn.

Early Monday morning, adults from around Orange Mound took to the steps of various elementary schools with pom poms and smiles. Just blocks away from the site of the mass shooting this past weekend, State Sen. London Lamar greeted the children walking into Hanley Academy and hugged the other adults surrounding her.

"Good morning superstars," Lamar said to the dozens of children walking in.

The effort was organized in part by Shelby County Commissioner Britney Thornton, whose district includes Orange Mound. Thornton said it was important to "target" the elementary school students because there is a high likelihood that their loved ones might have been present during the Saturday shooting.

Sherwood Middle School, Dunbar Elementary School and Sherwood Elementary School also had greeters Monday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a group of "approximately 200-300 people" people were gathered in Orange Mound Park, in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue, for a block party when at least two people began firing at the crowd. Hanley Academy is less than a mile from Orange Mound Park.

The goal was to bring smiles to the student's faces in light of the recent violence, but also support them as they embarked on their first day of Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program testing. Principal Zonja Glover said that encouragement and support of the students is important, but especially important in light of the shooting over the weekend.

"Hanley is to serve as a safe haven for every scholar," Glover said.

