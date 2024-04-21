Mass shooting in Orange Mound leaves two dead, 14 others with injuries

At least 16 people were shot, and two are dead, after a mass shooting in Orange Mound Saturday evening.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a group of "approximately 200-300 people" people were gathered in Orange Mound Park, in the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue, for a block party when at least two people began firing at the crowd.

Police, according to a statement posted to social media, responded to the shooting at 7:19 p.m. Saturday.

"Officers located five victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the scene, three of whom were transported to area hospitals in critical condition and two males were pronounced deceased," MPD said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Officers were notified that 11 additional gunshot victims arrived by private vehicles at area hospitals as well, for a total of 16 victims."

MPD investigators are asking anyone with video from the block party to submit it to CrimeStoppers as they work to track down the shooters. MPD interim Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis, in a press conference livestreamed on ABC24 Saturday night, said there were at least two shooters involved, and they have no suspects in custody.

"We already have received some video footage and are looking for those responsible," Davis said in the press conference.

The block party, MPD's statement said, did not have a permit.

Video posted to social media, which people have said showed the moments leading up to the shooting, showed a car doing donuts on what appeared to be a basketball court. About halfway through the video, multiple gunshots could be heard as attendees started to run and lay on the ground.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

