Opossum walks across ice cooler in SC restaurant

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby opossum was caught walking across an ice cooler in the bar section of an Upstate restaurant.

A restaurant-goer said she caught the baby opossum on video about two weeks ago at Azecta Mexican Restaurant in Mauldin.

She said she goes to the restaurant often and has never seen anything like this.

When the opossum was brought to management’s attention, she said they “acted like it was normal.”

A crew from sister station 7NEWS went to the restaurant Friday morning and talked to the owner.

The owner said the opossum walked in through the door and they managed to get it out the same day.

She said they have been at the same location for 24 years and that’s never happened before.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services received a complaint about the opossum on Thursday.

It said this incident is under investigation.

