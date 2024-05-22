One man dies, another taken to hospital after shooting at Wichita massage parlor

One man has died and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Wichita massage parlor Wednesday afternoon, Wichita police patrol east Capt. Chad Beard said at the scene.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Beijing massage parlor in the 2700 block of Boulevard Plaza, near the intersection of Lincoln and George Washington Blvd.

Officers found a 44-year-old man and a 70-year-old man inside the parlor. The younger man died from multiple gunshot wounds; the other was taken to a hospital. He is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive, Beard said.

Asked if the men shot at each other, Beard said “Don’t know yet, but it’s likely that’s what occurred.”

Beard said the 911 call was made from inside the parlor and that more people may have been inside.

“At this point we believe that the two people that were inside the business are the only two that were involved in this incident,” Beard said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.