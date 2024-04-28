One killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF)– The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Edgefield County man.

The accident occurred Saturday, April 27th shortly before 4:00 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chinquapin Church Road in Monetta.

According to authorities, the unrestrained driver of a 2005 Pontiac sedan was traveling west on Chinquapin Church road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road on a curve, over corrected running off the left side of the road, then struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Kevon Parker of Johnston, S.C. was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

The Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis is pending.

