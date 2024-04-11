One dead and five injured in Washington DC shooting, police say

Police have issued a public alert for the car believed to be carrying the gunman.

Police have issued a public alert for the car believed to be carrying the gunman. Photograph: JasonDoiy/Getty Images

One person was killed and multiple people injured, including two children, in a shooting in Washington DC on Wednesday evening.

Police have issued a public alert for the car believed to be carrying the gunman that fled the scene.

Details remain sparse but officials confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene and that five others, including a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have confirmed that the shooting took place around 6.10pm in the city’s north-east, and that there are possibly two shooters at large. During a press briefing, they said the investigation is preliminary, but they believe the suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting.

“Lookout is for a for a light blue Toyota sedan, UNK tags, no front tags, dark tints, black rims with possibly occupied with two shooters inside. L/S heading Eastbound on Maryland Ave NE,” Washington police posted on Twitter/X.

During the media briefing, Pamela A Smith, the police chief, expressed her condolences for those affected by Wednesday’s shooting and promised that officers were working to address a recent rise in violence. Though homicides and other types of violent crime are down 22% from this time last year, there have reportedly been three other shootings in DC this week that left multiple people injured.

“We are working tirelessly to really help remove some of these illegal guns that are on our streets, we’re working with our ATFs, we’re working with some of our taskforce,” Smith said during the briefing. “What we’re seeing is an increase in guns in the district and we’re doing everything we can to ensure we’re removing those guns off of our streets.”

More details soon …