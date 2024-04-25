Officials say distracted driving effort results in citations, arrest

Apr. 24—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said a recent effort to promote road safety and combat distracted driving resulted in 17 citations and at least one arrest.

According to officials, this effort was part of an operation that targeted various traffic violations, including "uncovered instances of cellphone use while driving, driving without insurance, speeding, and other infractions."

During the timeframe of the operation, officials said 17 citations were issued for drivers caught talking on their cellphones while operating a vehicle. There also were two citations issued to those found driving without insurance. Other violations found through enforcement efforts included a red light violation, three instances of speeding, one citation for an exhaust violation, and one for a window tint violation.

In one traffic stop, law enforcement also arrested a driver for driving under the influence and child abuse, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect had his 6-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

"This operation emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety on our roads," Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a statement. "Distracted driving poses a serious risk to all road users. We remain committed to enforcing traffic laws and protecting our communities from preventable tragedies."

Funding for the increased distracted driving enforcement was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.