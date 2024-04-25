VIDEO: Cruiser Cam released in stolen car chase, leaving officer hospitalized

Police in Huber Heights have released cruiser cam video of a police chase with a stolen vehicle, leaving an officer hospitalized on Thursday morning.

>> PHOTOS: Officer hospitalized after police cruiser hit by stolen car in Huber Heights

Huber Heights Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 6:30 a.m. to the 5000 block Hayden Loop at the Hayden Park Apartments on suspicious subjects, a spokesperson for the police department said.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked to police today and breaks down the events of the chase that left the officer hospitalized on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

The caller said that the suspects arrived in an orange vehicle and were trying to break into others in the area, the spokesperson said.

When officers got on the scene, they encountered the suspects trying to steal a resident’s vehicle. The suspects went back to the vehicle and tried to flee the area.

>> ‘Closer than ever;’ Mayor gives update on Buc-ee’s project in Huber Heights

According to the spokesperson, several officers attempted to stop the suspects by boxing the vehicle in and deploying stop sticks. While doing so, the suspect vehicle hit a cruiser head-on, disabling both vehicles.

The occupant of the suspect vehicle fled on foot into an adjacent apartment complex. A police K9 unit was called to the scene for a track and a drone was deployed.

The suspects were not located during this search, the spokesperson said.

The officer in the cruiser that was hit was transported to a local hospital by the Huber Heights Fire Division.

The suspect vehicle was found to be recently stolen from Kettering and was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the police division at (937) 233-2080..

We will continue to provide updates.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff