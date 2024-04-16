Oconee Blotter: Woman catches boyfriend with lover at his home; arrested for battery

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

WOMAN ARRESTED: On April 2, deputies were dispatched to a dispute on Old Epps Bridge Road between a man, his lover, and his girlfriend. The girlfriend reported that she drove to the 39-year-old man’s home about 4 a.m. and called him from her phone. When he learned she was outside, the man ran out of the house naked, soon followed by his lover. The girlfriend became upset upon seeing this and hit the boyfriend in the head. She began gathering personal items to take and the boyfriend attempted to stop her, which resulted in another fight. Then she entered his home and poured chemicals onto his clothing. Police questioned the lover and she explained the dispute occurred because the girlfriend caught them together. The girlfriend was taken to jail on a battery charge. The man was wanted on a warrant from Iowa, but he was released when Iowa authorities reported they would not extradite.

DIM VIEW: On April 2, Cpl. Dylan Pulliam was on patrol about 10:30 p.m. when the driver in an approaching car failed to dim its bright lights. The deputy made a traffic stop and discovered the 29-year-old man was unlicensed, so he was taken to jail.

FELONY ARREST: On April 3, Deputy Boris Argueta was patrolling on the Athens Perimeter when he ran the tag on a Chrysler 300 and discovered the driver was wanted in Athens for felony theft by deception. After a stop, he asked the 47-year-old woman to come to the rear of the car, where he placed her handcuffs, then explained why. The woman’s 48-year-old passenger waited on the roadside for a friend to pick him up as he didn’t have a driver's license.

SKI MASK: On April 3, Deputy Ryan Buzzard and Cpl. Lex Ogan were traveling near Walmart, when a man in a car drew attention to himself due to wearing a full cover ski mask. They ran the car registration and discovered it was suspended. After a traffic stop, the 21-year-old Athens man was cited for the offense. A driver’s license for a woman was also found in the car and upon reaching this woman, she explained the license went missing in August 2021 and she did not know the man who now had it.

ESCAPE THEFT: On April 4, Deputy Matthew Lariscy and four other deputies went to a home on Ridgeway Road, Bogart, where a 36-year-old woman reported her ex-boyfriend had stolen her Ford Escape. She said he came over uninvited that morning and that she became fearful while he remained in her home. However, she said when an opportunity to escape arose, she ran to her vehicle. However, he also got inside. She exited at which time her neighbor drove up on a bicycle. The 58-year-old neighbor told officers that after arriving, he heard the Escape’s engine rev, then accelerate in his direction. He got off his bike and the Escape ran over the bicycle dragging it through the yard before leaving. Deputies noted some inconsistences in the woman’s story about what happened. The next day, Deputy Steven Heckler responded to a report of the Escape being abandoned on Ridgeway Road and a man was seen running away. Then the next day, the suspect, a 25-year-old Bogart man, arrived at the Oconee County Jail in his grandmother’s car, where he surrendered and was booked for felony theft, damage to property and terroristic acts.

KNIFE SEEN: On April 4, Cpl. Quinton NeSmith was dispatched to Home Depot for a shoplifting in progress. The loss prevention officer didn’t want to approach the suspect because he was carrying a knife. The deputy confronted the suspect and a subsequent search revealed he had concealed two sets of pliers, a pair of wire strippers and 12 saw blades. The 57-year-old Athens man was taken to jail.

SPEEDER CAUGHT: ON April 5, Deputy Dustin Mines was patrolling on Highway 316 when his radar picked up a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling at 103 mph in a 55 mph zone. After a traffic stop, the 43-year-old Bethlehem man commented, “I was going way too fast wasn’t I.” The man also smelled of alcohol and confessed to drinking two beers. He was charged with DUI, speeding, reckless driving and having an open container.

