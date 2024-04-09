Oconee Blotter: Monroe man says he fired gun to protect a woman who wasn't there

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

WOMAN ARRESTED: On March 24, Deputy Annessa Glenn and Sgt. Pat Holl responded to a report of a dispute near Bishop. A 69-year-old woman reported she came home and wanted to sit quietly, but a 38-year-old woman in the house became argumentative. She said the younger woman swung a “staff” at her, but she grabbed it and hit the woman. The younger woman had red marks on her neck and the older woman was charged with simple battery.

SHOPLIFTERS CHARGED: On March 25, Deputy Seth McCart was dispatched to Walmart, where a loss prevention officer was watching as two women were skip scanning merchandise. After they were confronted, the women offered to pay for the items, mostly clothing and shoes. However, a 27-year-old Athens woman was taken to jail on a shoplifting charge. The other woman, who was allowed to leave due to having a toddler, was notified that a warrant would be obtained for her as well.

LOCKED HOUSE: On March 28, a deputy was dispatched to a home in Bogart, where a 46-year-old man called to report his girlfriend had damaged his home. The 43-year-old Watkinsville woman arrived at the house and tried to get inside and when she couldn’t, she took a hammer and knocked out the backdoor glass. The deputy determined she had been drinking. She admitted to breaking the door, but she would not answer any more questions. A Ring camera showed her arriving at the house in a Honda car. After a sobriety test, she was charged with DUI and obstruction.

GUNSHOT REPORTED: On April 1, Deputy Baer Schiffer and six other deputies responded to a report of a gunshot at a location off High Shoals Road near Bishop. An intoxicated man, described as wearing a pink shirt and sitting in a Dodge Ram, fired the gun. The deputy located the suspect and ordered him to put his hands outside the truck. Once he was in handcuffs, the man in slurred speech and alcohol on his breath, claimed he was trying to protect a woman in the camper where he was parked. The officer checked the camper and no one was inside; however, a Taurus .40-caliber pistol was found in the Ram. The deputy also found a bullet hole in the seat and a path where the bullet traveled through the floor and into the gravel below. Previously, several people from Monroe, Loganville, Statham, and Monroe, had been at the site, but they scattered upon hearing the gunfire. The 35-year-old Monroe man was charged with reckless conduct. On the way to jail, he kept telling an imaginary phone, “Hey, Siri call” and he would mentioned names. At the jail, he was argumentative with officers.

SUSPECT LOCATED: On March 29, Deputy Boris Argueta was patrolling along Hog Mountain Road, when he stopped a vehicle for having a faulty brake light. The 19-year-old Monroe man apologized, but a check on his name showed he was wanted on a warrant charging him with statutory rape. He had a female passenger, described as a juvenile, and her parents were contacted to get her. He was released to a Walton County deputy.

NO INSURANCE: On March 29, Deputy Ryan Buzzard and Cpl. Lex Ogan were patrolling at the Oconee Connector when Ogan spotted a motorist using a cell phone. A traffic stop was made and the 33-year-old Madison man reported he was using the phone to record a traffic accident. The man did not have insurance on his vehicle, which was towed.

ROADSIDE FIGHT: On March 30, Deputy Ryan Buzzard and six other deputies responded about 11 a.m. to a report of a man and woman in a dispute on the side of Salem Road in lower Oconee County. The 23-year-old woman, who was pregnant, reported that her boyfriend came to a house to get her and as they left they began arguing. She stopped and exited the car and he attempted to get her back in the car, but she refused. During the dispute, a vehicle stopped and this man attempted to separate them, telling the 22-year-old Athens man that he was committing a kidnapping. He called 911. Another vehicle also stopped. The suspect explained that while they argued, he did grab her arm. He was charged with simple battery.

SPEEDER CAUGHT: On March 31, Deputy Chris Haag reported he was monitoring traffic on Highway 316 when he clocked a 2012 Toyota Corolla going 100 mph in a 55-mph zone. He made a stop and took the 21-year-old Winder woman to jail on charges of reckless driving and speeding.

